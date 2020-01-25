Thar Token (THAR) Price Reaches $0.14

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Thar Token has a total market cap of $107,515.00 and $341.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thar Token has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025065 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006171 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000496 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token's total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token's official website is thartoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

