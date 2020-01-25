The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Position Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of KO opened at $57.68 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $247.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

