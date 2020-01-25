THEKEY (TKY) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bit-Z and LBank. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.47 million and $19,431.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001259 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.