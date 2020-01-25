TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.22 Million

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post sales of $13.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.13 million and the highest is $13.38 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $43.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $47.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $116.89 million, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $125.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

TXMD opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 576,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 788,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3,177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

