Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 5.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $333.68. The company had a trading volume of 941,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

