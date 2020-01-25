Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,285 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $333.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

