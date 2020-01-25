THETA Market Capitalization Hits $87.89 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. THETA has a total market cap of $87.89 million and $1.27 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Huobi, Gate.io and Upbit. In the last week, THETA has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Coinbit, Bithumb, WazirX, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, Binance, Huobi, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

