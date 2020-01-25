THORChain Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $347,759.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,191,365 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain's official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

