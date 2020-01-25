Thore Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,824.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $42,209.00 and approximately $24,824.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00645546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034814 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.