ThoreCoin Market Cap Hits $141.15 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $141.15 million and approximately $182,663.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $1,628.26 or 0.19376527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

