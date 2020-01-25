Thrive Token Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $672,072.00 and $2,869.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.01 or 0.05546929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

