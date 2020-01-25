Tierion (TNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $216,027.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $18.62 million and $216,027.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.