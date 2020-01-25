Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. makes up about 10.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Tiffany & Co. worth $40,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TIF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,197. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average is $108.18.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

