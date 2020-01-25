TigerCash (TCH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.54 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $136,925.00 and approximately $14.54 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.65 or 0.02839947 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

