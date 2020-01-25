Titan Coin (TTN) 1-Day Volume Hits $444.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $594,703.00 and $444.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025138 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006175 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000489 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000148 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

