Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.65. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.