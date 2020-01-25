TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.94 ($34.81).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.77 ($34.62) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TLG stock opened at €29.65 ($34.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.72. TLG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a 52-week high of €29.30 ($34.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

