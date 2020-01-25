TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0880 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $41,763.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052620 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073467 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,331.95 or 0.99928784 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033925 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,835,690 coins and its circulating supply is 16,638,668 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

