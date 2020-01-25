TOKPIE (TKP) Market Cap Reaches $62,045.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $62,045.00 and $126.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,093,925 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

