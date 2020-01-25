Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

