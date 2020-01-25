TOP (TOP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $136,271.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $136,271.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

