Traceability Chain Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $5,884.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00328650 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011941 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002154 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.