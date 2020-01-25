Transcodium Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Transcodium has a market cap of $84,465.00 and $88,552.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.03113675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

