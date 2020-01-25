Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0014 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $81,775.00 and $84,286.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

