TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.08.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $656.73. The company had a trading volume of 390,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,100. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.61 and a 12-month high of $667.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $591.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion purchased 523 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.