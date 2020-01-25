TransferCoin (TX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $189.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 104.6% higher against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $77,699.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,239,890 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.