Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

