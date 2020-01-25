Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,224,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 879,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.00. 967,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $106.80 and a one year high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

