Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.81. 3,388,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,588. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $283.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

