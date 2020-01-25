Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

