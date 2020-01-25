Transform Wealth LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Accenture by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after buying an additional 320,967 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.57. 2,348,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,556. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $3,933,170. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

