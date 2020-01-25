Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 363.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,382,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $215,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.50. 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,082. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $433.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.