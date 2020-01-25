Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,213,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,892. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.