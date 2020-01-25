Transform Wealth LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,630 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,776,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after acquiring an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,464,000 after purchasing an additional 97,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 1,460,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,625. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

