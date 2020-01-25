Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 753,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

