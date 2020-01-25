Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,360,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,782,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.36. 560,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

