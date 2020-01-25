Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,203. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

