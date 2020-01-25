Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 6,323 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 197.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after purchasing an additional 707,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 132.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,151,000 after purchasing an additional 373,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

