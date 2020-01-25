Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 975 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.52. 5,573,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,696. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

