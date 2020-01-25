Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.38. 493,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.38 and a 12-month high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

