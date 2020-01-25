Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $8,665,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.68. The stock had a trading volume of 941,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,637. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

