Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,020,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 141,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,650. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $166.52 and a 12 month high of $251.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.65.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

