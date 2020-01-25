Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,618 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,498,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,747,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,513. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

