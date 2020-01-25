Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,317 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 612,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,164. The firm has a market cap of $971.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

