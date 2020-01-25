TRH Financial LLC Takes $3.06 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.74 and a twelve month high of $319.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

