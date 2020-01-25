Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.23.

TCW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE TCW traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.06. The company had a trading volume of 842,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,403. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

