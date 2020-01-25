Trinity Network Credit (TNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $89.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $438,430.00 and $89.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.