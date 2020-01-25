Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,133,000 after buying an additional 677,847 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 512,598 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $122,951,000 after buying an additional 347,882 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after buying an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 2,756,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,473. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.