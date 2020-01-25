Trollcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $148,645.00 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052576 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073805 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,435.83 or 1.00821710 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.