TRON (TRX) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. TRON has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $1.17 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitfinex, Liqui and Bibox. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.22 or 0.03147737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Braziliex, BitForex, Indodax, Cryptomate, Binance, DDEX, OEX, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, Neraex, Koinex, Tokenomy, Bibox, Trade Satoshi, Rfinex, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Allcoin, CoinTiger, Exrates, Bitfinex, Livecoin, CoinEx, Upbit, Liqui, Bitbns, IDAX, Huobi, OTCBTC, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Tidex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Zebpay, Gate.io, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, Cobinhood, Ovis, Fatbtc, RightBTC, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, IDCM, BitFlip, CoinEgg, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, WazirX, BTC-Alpha, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank, OKEx, Exmo, Kryptono, Mercatox, Coinrail, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

